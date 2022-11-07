Ivanka Trump celebrates her sister Tiffany’s engagement

Ivanka Trump is back in Florida, celebrating her little sister’s engagement.

Ivanka shared some photos alongside her sister on her Instagram, where she celebrated her special moment.

The photo shows Ivanka, her sister Tiffany and her sister-in-law Lara. While Tiffany is wearing a white dress with some details on it, Ivanka and Lara are wearing matching dresses, which have blue flower prints on them. “Back in Florida, celebrating my beautiful, brilliant and kind sister @tiffanytrump at her bridal shower,” Ivanka captioned the post. According to Page Six, Ivanka was responsible for throwing her sister’s bridal shower.

Tiffany Trump is engaged toMichael Boulos. According to People, the couple met on Lindsay Lohan’s beach club in Mykonos. They got engaged in January of last year, with Boulos proposing on the White House gardens. “The family is delighted,” said a White House source to Page Six.

The wedding is scheduled this November 12th, at Mar-a-Lago, in an exclusive and lavish event with over 500 guests. “There has been a lot of planning and a lot of staging. This is Tiffany’s big moment, and it will be lavish. It is going to be a huge and beautiful affair,” said a source. Donald Trump and his ex-wife Marla Maples are reportedly planning the event together.