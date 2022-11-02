Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Ivanka Trump and Miranda Rijnsburger, wife of Julio Iglesias, have a few things in common. Not only are they close friends, but Ivanka and her family bought a mansion in Indian Creek, a wealthy neighborhood in Miami.
The place was sold to them by Julio and Miranda.
The space was purchased in 2020, and consists of a luxurious home of 18.000 square meters and a private beach.
