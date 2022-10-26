Ivanka Trump wishes Jared Kushner a happy 13th wedding anniversary

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have been married for thirteen years! On Tuesday, October 25th, the daughter of Donald Trump shared a gallery of photos showing some of the special memories they have shared throughout their relationship. She kept the caption short and sweet, writing, “Happy 13th Anniversary Jared!.”

Ivanka, who recently met with Kim Kardashian, shared several photos showing moments like Jared on father duty, him supporting her at a marathon, and their travels.

Fans of the couple shared sweet comments wishing them a happy anniversary. “Happy anniversary! Also Your fashion sense is just impeccable,” one user wrote. “Happy lucky 13 you two!” commented another.

Jared has not shared a post dedicated to Ivanka, but he is not very active on Instagram.