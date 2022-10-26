Ivanka Trump wishes Jared Kushner a happy 13th wedding anniversary

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have been married for thirteen years! On Tuesday, October 25th, the daughter of Donald Trump shared a gallery of photos showing some of the special memories they have shared throughout their relationship. She kept the caption short and sweet, writing, “Happy 13th Anniversary Jared!.”
Ivanka, who recently met with Kim Kardashian, shared several photos showing moments like Jared on father duty, him supporting her at a marathon, and their travels.
Fans of the couple shared sweet comments wishing them a happy anniversary. “Happy anniversary! Also Your fashion sense is just impeccable,” one user wrote. “Happy lucky 13 you two!” commented another.
Jared has not shared a post dedicated to Ivanka, but he is not very active on Instagram.
The couple was married at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminister, New Jersey, in 2009. They met in 2007 and were only engaged for three months before their wedding, with Ivanka converting to Judaism beforehand, according to People.
Page six shared details about the wedding at the time, noting that while the Trumps are Catholic, the Kushners are Orthodox Jewish. The families came together with respect, as humans should, with Kushner’s father Charles referencing the Holocaust in his speech, and Donald’s golf club hiring a caterer to meet the family’s religious dietary requirements, with Ivanka, keeping things Kosher.
It seems like Ivanka, who was 27 at the time, did all the planning. She told Brides at the time, per Town & Country. “He put so much time and effort into designing the most perfect ring for me!” “I think he is now enjoying taking a backseat as I handle the rest,” she added.