Queen Maxima and Ivanka Trump love the same Michael Kors dress

Queen Maxima and Ivanka Trump have a different sense of style. While the Queen is known for her colorful and dramatic looks, Trump prefers outfits that are more sober and business like. Still, they both love the same Michael Kors dress, which manages to combine elements of their two styles.
The Argentine born Queen wore the outfit in the Netherlands while resuming her official duties. Before, she’d spent some time in the United States, where she wowed the world with her different looks.
The Michael Kors dress is black and has some red and white details in the skirt, which have a discreet slit. All in all, it’s a form fitting dress, perfect to carry out business meetings and the like.
The Queen gave her outfit a more vibrant style by pairing it with the right accessories, like red heels and a red purse. She wore her hair in a bun and wore some striking earrings made out of two black and white hoops. She also wore some silver bracelets and a watch.
Queen Maxima added a black belt to make the dress more form fitting.
The Queen loves this dress and has worn it in the past. The first time she was photographed in it was at the G20 summit in Argentina in 2018, where she met some businessmen and dignitaries as she represented the Netherlands.
In the case of Ivanka Trump, she’s also worn the dress in the past, accessorizing it in more discreet ways. She wore it when Donald Trump was in office, on April 2019 as she gave a speech in the White House’s Roosevelt Room. She paired the look with black heels and with minimal accessories, wearing her hair loose and wavy.