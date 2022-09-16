Queen Maxima and Ivanka Trump love the same Michael Kors dress

Queen Maxima and Ivanka Trump have a different sense of style. While the Queen is known for her colorful and dramatic looks, Trump prefers outfits that are more sober and business like. Still, they both love the same Michael Kors dress, which manages to combine elements of their two styles.

Queen Maxima is back in the Netherlands.

The Argentine born Queen wore the outfit in the Netherlands while resuming her official duties. Before, she’d spent some time in the United States, where she wowed the world with her different looks.

The Michael Kors dress is black and has some red and white details in the skirt, which have a discreet slit. All in all, it’s a form fitting dress, perfect to carry out business meetings and the like.

The Queen looked stunning in her dress.

The Queen gave her outfit a more vibrant style by pairing it with the right accessories, like red heels and a red purse. She wore her hair in a bun and wore some striking earrings made out of two black and white hoops. She also wore some silver bracelets and a watch.

Queen Maxima added a black belt to make the dress more form fitting.