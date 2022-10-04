Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner watch their six-year-old son play baseball

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are spending some family bonding time in Miami. The couple was photographed with their son, Theo, who is playing baseball in the little league.

©GrosbyGroup



Jared, Theo and Ivanka.

The three were photographed arriving at the baseball park, with Kushner wearing sunglasses, a white t-shirt, grey shorts, sneakers, and a baseball hat. Their son wore an adorable grey baseball outfit with the team’s name printed on the front.

©GrosbyGroup



Ivanka Trump.

Trump wore a white dress with flower patterns on it, which she matched with white sneakers, sunglasses, and a straw hat.