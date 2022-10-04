Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner watch their six-year-old son play baseball

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are spending some family bonding time in Miami. The couple was photographed with their son, Theo, who is playing baseball in the little league.
The three were photographed arriving at the baseball park, with Kushner wearing sunglasses, a white t-shirt, grey shorts, sneakers, and a baseball hat. Their son wore an adorable grey baseball outfit with the team’s name printed on the front.
Trump wore a white dress with flower patterns on it, which she matched with white sneakers, sunglasses, and a straw hat.
Photos show the family at the pitch, with the parents moving on to the bleachers to watch their son’s performance.
Soon after Donald Trump concluded his presidency, The Kushners moved on to Florida full time. While they still spend some time in their hometowns of New Jersey and New York, the family lives in a luxury complex in Miami as they wait for their home to finish construction in a nearby area.
Kushner recently published a book called “Breaking History: A White House Memoir,” where he discusses his time in the White House and reveals some of the struggles that he’s been battling in private, including his diagnosis of thyroid cancer. In late August, Kushner underwent a second thyroid surgery and appears to have made a full recovery.