Ivanka Trump enjoys the last days of summer in Miami with the perfect outfit: See Pics

It seems Ivanka Trump is having a lot of fun this summer! The businesswoman was recently spotted hanging out with some friends in Miami, enjoying the warm weather over the weekend and getting ready to soak up the sun with a stylish red strapless bikini.

Ivanka was spotted wearing a pair of high-waisted shorts, looking casual and chic with her hair down, pairing the look with brown sunglasses.

She has been spending some time by the ocean and going on many adventures, including wakeboarding. As she shared some fun photos and videos for her fans and followers on social media.

Former President Donald Trump’s daughter was recently photographed going for a walk wearing a floral ensemble, paired with white sneakers and a brown shoulder bag.

Ivanka has definitely been having fun putting together her summer outfits, including the perfect jumpsuit for a family outing, complimenting her figure and pairing it with her favorite white sneakers and sunglasses.

She was also spotted relaxing with her husband at a friend’s house in Miami, wearing a pink cut out swimsuit and white button up skirt, matched with dark sunglasses and a hat.