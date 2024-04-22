Ivanka Trump shares adventurous post commemorating Earth Day

Ivanka Trump is taking a minute to send a shout out to the Earth. In a post shared on Instagram, Ivanka celebrated Earth Day by showing various photos of herself and her family enjoying some gorgeous natural lansdcapes and activities that showcase the planet’s beauty.

The post opens with a photo of Ivanka hiking a stunning mountain, wearing the appropriate gear for the occasion. She also added various photos that show off stunning leaves, waterfalls and beaches, demonstrating that it’s important for her and her family to spend plenty of time surrounding themselves with nature. Some of the photos and videos showed Ivanka alongside her children, with one image showing her daughter Arabella atop of a horse, and a video showing Ivanka and one of her sons riding horses through a beach.

“Gratitude to this beautiful place we call home,” she captioned the post. “Happy Earth Day!”

Ivanka’s trip to Utah

Earlier this month, Ivanka traveled to Utah, where she spent some time with her husband Jared Kushner and took in some stunning natural sights. She shared a post with two photos taken on the same day; one that shows her alone and another that shows her with Jared. She wore a maroon long dress with a slit up the side of the leg that she paired with some high boots and her hair straightened.

She captioned the post with a poem. “Strums of heartstrings blend with the wise wind’s hum/ A verse on the breeze, where the endless roads run/ In this quiet kingdom of stone and sun/ Her spirit’s verse is a melody spun,” it read. Since she featured no author, many are wondering if she wrote the poem herself.