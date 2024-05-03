Ivanka Trump wears a little blue dress for date night with Jared Kushner

Ivanka Trump dressed up for a special date night earlier this week. The former White House employee was accompanied by her husband, Jared Kushner, as the two stopped by Carbone, one of the most popular and celebrity packed restaurants in Miami.

©GrosbyGroup



Trump and Kushner in Miami

For the occasion, Trump wore a stunning little blue dress that appeared to be made out of a satin-like fabric. The dress had some details that made it more elegant, including different cuts of fabric in the waist area and some sparkly details spread throughout its front. Trump paired the look with some silver heels, and a matching silver purse. She kept the accessories simple, allowing the dress to be the highlight of the outfit, and styled her hair long and wavy.

In the case of Kushner, he wore black pants, matching shoes, a white t-shirt, and a navy work jacket. The couple held hands as they walked the red carpet located on the outside of the restaurant, located in Collins Avenue, one of the most luxurious locations in the Miami area.

©GrosbyGroup



Trump and Kushner at Carbone

Ivanka’s Earth Day celebration post

This past April, Ivanka Trump celebrated Earth Day by sharing various images of herself and her family enjoying nature. “Gratitude to this beautiful place we call home,” she captioned the post. “Happy Earth Day!”

Photos and videos shared showed Ivanka alongside her kids Arabella, Theo and Joseph, enjoying multiple outdoor activities like horseback riding on the beach, surfing, rock climbing, and more.