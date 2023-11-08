Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner finalize construction on their $24 million Miami mansion

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are closer to living in their dream home. The couple purchased a $24 million dollar mansion in Miami and have been constructing it over the past couple of years. The estate is now finalized and is one of an exclusive few that are located on Miami’s Indian Creek Island, dubbed “Millionaire’s Bunker” due to the expensive prices and the fact that celebrities like Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, Tom Brady, and more have homes there.

©GrosbyGroup



Ivanka and Jared’s new home

The home overlooks Biscayne Bay and is a stunning white mansion with all manner of amenities. The home is made out of six bedrooms, eight and a half bathrooms, a sun deck, a large backyard, a pool, a spa-cabana, outdoor showers, saunas, and more.

The home also has a bridge to a private dock, where the family can practice many of the watersports they’ve been involved with ever since they first moved to Miami.

©GrosbyGroup



Ivanka and Jared’s home

Ivanka’s birthday celebration

Earlier this month, Ivanka celebrated her 42nd birthday in her new home. She shared photos alongside her husband and her kids, with all of them posing in front of their home. The party appears to have been hosted in the backyard, with photos of the evening showcasing a pool and an elegant dinner table that sat some of their closest friends.

“Celebrated my birthday this weekend surrounded by friends and family,” wrote Ivanka on Instagram. “Here's to another year of great memories with my favorite people!”