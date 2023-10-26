Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner celebrate their 14th anniversary

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are celebrating 14 years of partnership. Ivanka shared a post on Instagram, showing a photo of their wedding day and a message that tributes their life and journey together.

The photo shows Ivanka and Jared on their wedding day, with the two holding each other close. Jared is wearing a suit and a kippah, while Ivanka is wearing a white wedding dress with some lace details in the arms. “Celebrating 14 years (!!!) of love, laughter, wild rides and endless adventures with my rock, Jared!” she wrote in the caption. “I am so thankful for this beautiful life and family we’ve built together.”

The couple has lived through many experiences together, living in New York, later on spending time at the White House, and now settling in Miami. They share three kids: Arabella, 11, Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 6.

Ivanka and Jared’s life in Miami

Ivanka and Jared have lived in Miami for the past couple of years, and appear to be happy living their lives away from politics and the spotlight. A source spoke to PEOPLE and revealed that the two "feel pretty free” in Florida. "They're a solid couple," said the source."They weathered a lot over the past eight years, the kind of stuff that would test anyone's relationship, but they've somehow come out stronger."

When it comes to politics and Donald Trump’s second run for office, the source claims Ivanka and Jared have no interest in being involved. "They know they still have to be careful with what they say and how they act, but they have no interest in a life where they are followed by cameras ever again," said the source.