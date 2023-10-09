Ivanka Trump reveals a family member is living with her in Miami

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and their three kids— Arabella, Joseph and Theodore—are not alone at their home in Florida. The former first daughter revealed last week that her grandmother Marie Zelníčková has been living with them in Miami the last couple of years. Ivanka made the revelation in a post about her “Grandma Babi’s” recent 97th birthday celebration.

“We’re so lucky to have Babi living with us in Miami these last couple years ~ I’m thankful for every lesson, every story, and every game night where she still destroys us all at Jenga!” former President Donald Trump’s daughter, 41, wrote alongside the post. “It’s the simple moments together that define the richness of life. I cherish every second! 🥰.”

Ivanka shared photos of herself with her “Babi,” as well as pictures featuring the entire family, including a sweet snapshot of the three Kushner kids giving their great-grandmother a kiss. Marie is the Women Who Work author’s maternal grandmother. Marie’s daughter Ivana Trump—Ivanka’s mother—died at the age of 73 last year.

Ivanka and her family have been living in Florida since her father left office in 2021. While she was an advisor to her father during his time as president, Ivanka—whose dad is running for president again—has previously said that going forward she does not plan on being “involved in politics.”

“I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family,” she told Fox News Digital in 2022. “I do not plan to be involved in politics.

She continued, “While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and will always be proud of many of our administration’s accomplishments.”

At the time, Ivanka admitted that she was “loving life in Miami and the freedom and privacy with having returned to the private sector. This has been one of the greatest times of my life.” The mom of three added, “My kids are thriving, and I want to maintain this cadence — this rhythm — at this point in our family’s life.”

