On Thursday, June 1st, the royal wedding celebration for Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Princess Rajwa Alseif took place, marking a historic day for the country and the royal universe. While the bride captivated us all with her gorgeous wedding dresses, one featuring strategic draping and the other with three-dimensional reliefs, some of the guests also shined with stylish choices.

Among some of the most prominent attendees were Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner. The daughter of the former president of the United States looked radiant and, like the rest of the guests, had a chance to showcase two looks for this glamorous﻿ and prestigious occasion.