Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
On Thursday, June 1st, the royal wedding celebration for Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Princess Rajwa Alseif took place, marking a historic day for the country and the royal universe. While the bride captivated us all with her gorgeous wedding dresses, one featuring strategic draping and the other with three-dimensional reliefs, some of the guests also shined with stylish choices.
Crown Prince Hussein pens sweet message to his bride: ‘The light of my life and my lifelong companion’
The Prince and Princess of Wales attend royal wedding in Jordan
Everything to know about Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif’s royal wedding
Among some of the most prominent attendees were Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner. The daughter of the former president of the United States looked radiant and, like the rest of the guests, had a chance to showcase two looks for this glamorous and prestigious occasion.
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!