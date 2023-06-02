Ivanka Trump joins royals at Jordanian royal wedding celebration

Ivanka Trump was one of the guests at a celebration for Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa’s royal wedding. The former first daughter, 41, was photographed speaking with Prince William on June 1 at what appears to be the royal banquet. In a photo published by the DailyMail.com, the Princess of Wales, who was dressed in her royal banquet attire, is seen walking ahead, while Ivanka and the Prince of Wales chat behind.

The royal banquet took place at Al Husseiniya Palace after the main wedding reception on Thursday evening in Jordan. According to the Royal Hashemite Court, the banquet “was attended by members of the Royal Hashemite Family, foreign and Arab heads of states, and high-ranking officials.” The banquet combined “the formalities and diplomatic aspects of a state banquet with the joyous celebration and traditions of a wedding ceremony.”

On her Instagram Story, Ivanka shared a picture of herself and her husband Jared Kushner from the royal wedding celebration. The Women Who Work author wore an elegant sky blue gown featuring long sleeves for the occasion. Ivanka also congratulated the newlyweds with a message on her Instagram Story.

“Congratulations to Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein on their beautiful wedding in Jordan yesterday,” Ivanka wrote. “May their lives together be blessed with an abundance of love, health and happiness.”

Queen Rania and King Abdullah II’s eldest child married Rajwa at Zahran Palace on June 1. The Islamic marriage ceremony was attended by around 140 guests, including First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and her daughter Ashley Biden. “Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa, I am honored to join you in celebrating your wedding,” the first lady tweeted. “As you begin your new life together, Joe and I wish you a future full of love, laughter, and good health.”