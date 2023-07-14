Ivanka Trump shares moving tribute on the anniversary of her mother’s death

Ivanka Trump is thinking about her mother a year after her death. She shared an Instagram post and various images via her Instagram stories, sharing some details about Ivana Trump and the impact that her passing has had on her over the past year.

The Instagram post is made up of various photos of her mother and of herself when she was a child. The first photo shows Ivana young and smiling for the camera, wearing a black dress that she accessorized with some jewelry. The remaining photos show Ivana alongside Ivanka when she was a young girl, with the two having fun skiing and attending elegant parties.

“Today marks one year since my mom passed,” wrote Ivanka. “Her illuminating and immeasurable imprint on our lives remains with us every day. Miss you more than you know mama.”

Ivana and Ivanka Trump

PEOPLE spoke with family friends, who claim Ivana’s death still feels fresh to them. “Not only was it heartbreaking, but it was also shocking,” said her longtime friend Nikki Haskell. “Because it wasn’t as though she were sick or anything. She was in the prime of her life.”

Another insider revealed that Ivana’s kids, Ivanka, Don Jr., and Eric, are still mourning the loss of their mother. “The children were hit hard when it happened, and still miss her sense of humor, love of life, and energy for the projects and people she loved,” they said.

