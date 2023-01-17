Ivana Trump died at her home in Manhattan at 73. The news of the passing of the Czech-American socialite and businesswoman was announced by the United States’ former President Donald Trump via the social media platform he founded after being banned from Twitter. “I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” he wrote. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

New York City’s police informed that Ivana might have fallen down the stairs at her residence. Law enforcement officials with knowledge of the matter concluded there was no sign of force, and her death might be ruled accidental.