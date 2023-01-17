Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
The home where Donald Trump’s first wife, Ivana Trump, lived before her passing is on the market! The late mom of Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric Trump, known for being a model, socialite, and competitive skier, lived in an opulent Manhattan townhouse that is now available for $26.5 million.
Ivana purchased the six-story property for $2.5 million after her divorce from Donald Trump. The Manhattan residence has 8,725-square-foot, and the interiors are whimsical. Ivana was reportedly passionate about interior design, so she decorated her home to reflect her personality.
