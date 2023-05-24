Ivanka Trump enjoys Miami Heat game with 9-year-old son Joseph

Ivanka Trump is spending some quality time with her eldest son Joseph. The former first daughter documented her recent outing, watching the NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center in South Florida and having a lot of fun with her 9-year-old son.

“GAME WITH MY MVP!” Ivanka wrote on Instagram, posing for a sweet photo at the Miami Heat against Boston Celtics game. The mother-son duo were all smiles matching in white as they enjoyed a nice time from their courtside seats.

Ivanka looked stylish wearing a white dress and a denim jacket, paired with minimal jewelry and strappy sandals, white Joseph wore a white T-shirt, denim jeans, and white sneakers. Other celebrities were also in attendance at the game, including Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter, Jeremy Piven, and more.

The businesswoman has been making the most of Springtime with her family in Miami. She was recently photographed with her husband Jared Kushner and their three children, Arabella, Theodore and Joseph, strolling through the streets of Miami Beach. Ivanka looked as chic as ever in a polka-dot jumpsuit, paired with black sunglasses and sandals.

The celebrity family have been living in Florida since January 2021, after Ivanka’s father, Donald Trump, left the White House. And while they continue to wait for the renovations on their $24 million mansion on Indian Creek, they have adapted to the Miami lifestyle, living at a luxury condominium building next to Bal Harbour.