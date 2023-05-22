Ivanka Trump wears a summery polka-dot jumpsuit in Miami

Ivanka Trump spent the weekend enjoying the Miami weather with her children. She was photographed with her family as they made the most of summer and drove around on their scooters.

©GrosbyGroup



Ivanka Trump in Miami

Ivanka wore a polka-dot jumpsuit that was perfect for the summer, looking breezy and comfortable. She wore her hair in a ponytail and paired the look with some sunglasses.

Ivanka was accompanied by her entire family, made out of her husband, Jared Kushner, and her children, Arabella, Theodore, and Joseph, as they strolled through the streets of Miami Beach.

©GrosbyGroup



Ivanka and her family

Earlier this month, Ivanka reminisced about her late mother Ivana Trump, celebrating her first Mother’s Day without her. “On the first Mother’s Day following my mother’s passing, I hold space for the beautiful memories of my mom while cherishing the privilege of being a mother to my three amazing kids: Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore,” wrote Ivanka on Instagram.

“Sending so much love to all you superhuman mamas out there! Happy Mother’s Day!” continues the caption, which was written under a post that featured various photos of Ivanka and her mother over the years.

Ivana died in June of last year, when she was 73 years old. Her death prompted various posts from her daughter on multiple occasions. On her mother’s birthday, Ivanka wrote an emotional message. "She was the funniest, smartest and most glamorous woman I knew. She lived each minute of her life to the absolute fullest. I miss the joy she brought into our lives and into the lives of so many,” reads the post.

Related Video: Kim Kardashian shares ‘challenging’ part of parenting: ‘I cry myself to sleep’ Loading the player...