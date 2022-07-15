Ivana Trump’s intense life: four marriages & success as a writer and socialite

Ivana Trump was many things, among them, Donald Trump’s ex wife. Known her work in modeling, business, writing and design, Ivana was born in the Czech Republic, in the city of Zlin.

Her first marriage

In the ‘70s, Ivana married Alfred Winklmayr, a ski instructor. The two married in Prague and shared their love of the sport. Ivana was so devoted and good at skiing that, in 1972, she was selected as a substitue for the Czech Republic’s Olympic Team.

Her relationship with Donald Trump

©GettyImages



Donald Trump and Ivana at their son’s golf tournament.

In 1972, Ivana relocated to Canada where she began her modeling career. She met Donald Trump in New York, when she was 26 years old. The couple married in 1977 and had three children: Donald Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric. The family lived in their Manhattan home, located on 5th Avenue, and in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Ivana and Donald Trump split up in 1992, after she learned he had cheated on her with Marla Maples. She asked for the custody of their three children. While the divorce was contested, the two mended their relationship with the passage of time.

Her role in the media

©GettyImages



Ivana at Paris Fashion Week in the ‘90s.

After her divorce, Ivana became an even bigger celebrity. She appeared in prestigious parties, TV shows and in the movie “The First Wives Club,” alongside Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton and Bette Midler. She began her career as a writer, writing a popular column on how to properly deal with the aftermath of a separation. She wrote three books.

Her later marriages