Ivanka Trump and her family were spotted on their way to the synagogue

This past Saturday, Ivanka Trump and her family were spotted on the way to the synagogue. Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner were dressed up for the occasion and were accompanied by their sons, Theodore and Joseph.

Ivanka Trump and her family

Ivanka wopre a baby blue dress, sunglasses and a stylish sunhat. She paired the look with some comfortable looking platform heels. Jared wore a light blue button up shirt that he matched with sneakers and jeans, and their kids wore pants, shorts, and some button up shirts. The two were photographed riding their scooters and wearing their helmets.

Ivanka Trump and her family on the way to the synagogue

This past week has been an emotinal one for Ivanka, who reminsced about her late mother, Ivana Trump. On Sunday, Ivanka shared a post filled with images of her mother and her children, and shared some memories on spending her first Mother’s Day without her mom. “On the first Mother’s Day following my mother’s passing, I hold space for the beautiful memories of my mom while cherishing the privilege of being a mother to my three amazing kids: Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore,” wrote Ivanka.

“Sending so much love to all you superhuman mamas out there! Happy Mother’s Day!” The photos showed Ivanka and Ivana over the years, and included various portraits of her children.

Ivana Trump died on June of last year. Ivanka has spoken about her often, calling her the “funniest, smartest and most glamorous woman” she knew.

