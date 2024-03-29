Ivanka Trump and Isabela Grutman gossip and have fun at the Miami Open

Ivanka Trump and Isabela Grutman are enjoying the Miami Open. The pair attended one of the most awaited matches of the event: the quarter final between Carlos Alcaraz and Grigor Dimitrov, watching the match and enjoying themselves.

©GettyImages



Trump and Grutman

Trump wore a yellow dress that she wore with her hair loose and straightened. Grutman wore a grey top and also had her hair loose. The two were seen enjoying the match and laughing excitedly together, gesticulating with their hands.

Trump was accompanied by her husband, Jared Kushner. He wore a blue long sleeved shirt and some grey pants.

©GettyImages



Kushner and Trump

The Alcaraz and Dimitrov game

Alcaraz and Dimitrov played against each other on the Miami Open’s quaterfinals, with Dimitrov unexpectedly taking the win 6-2, 6-4.

Alcaraz seemed disappointed after the match. “I have a lot of frustrations right now,” he said. “He made me feel like I am 13 years old.” Still, he’s well aware that the season has only just begun, and that he has more than enough time to make up for the losses.

“I have to practice, to find the power, let’s say, to continue practicing well, enjoying practicing and really looking forward to playing the next tournament,” he said.