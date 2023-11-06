Meet Isabela Grutman: Victoria Beckham’s stylish best friend

In high fashion and celebrity circles, there’s always room for a fresh face to capture our attention. One name making waves lately is Isabela Grutman, the stylish Brazilian socialite who has managed to carve a niche in fashion, jewelry, and hospitality. Known as Victoria Beckham’s close friend, Isabela Grutman’s impressive journey in glamour and philanthropy is nothing short of inspiring.

Isabela Grutman, often affectionately called “Isa,” is a 31-year-old influencer from Belo Horizonte, Brazil. She has taken the social media world by storm, accumulating nearly half a million followers on Instagram. However, her influence extends far beyond the digital world. Grutman is a woman of many talents, and her diverse roles reflect her dynamism.

As a concept designer for Groot Hospitality, Grutman is actively involved in creating unique and captivating experiences for her husband, David Grutman’s impressive array of dining concepts. Her husband, David Grutman, is a 49-year-old hospitality multimillionaire known for his success in establishments like Gekko, Komodo, Swan, The Key Club, Papi Steak, and Strawberry Moon. Isabela Grutman’s role in designing and shaping these venues adds sophistication and style to Miami’s vibrant hospitality scene.

In addition to her work with Groot Hospitality, Isabela Grutman is also a partner at IGK Hair, a renowned company for its innovative hair products and styling services. Her involvement in the beauty industry highlights her keen eye for aesthetics and her ability to stay at the forefront of fashion trends.

But Isabela Grutman’s influence goes beyond business ventures. She is the vice president of Style Saves, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing students with clothing, school supplies, and other essential items. Her commitment to philanthropy underscores her desire to make a positive impact on the lives of those less fortunate.

It’s not just her business acumen and philanthropic endeavors that have garnered attention; Isabela Grutman’s impeccable style and fashionable choices have made her a sought-after figure in the fashion world. She’s often seen sitting in the front row at prestigious fashion events, such as Paris Fashion Week, where she has had the opportunity to witness the likes of Victoria Beckham and Acne Studios showcasing their latest collections.

Isabela’s love for fashion led her to create her collection, “Le Sud,” paying homage to the timeless savoir-faire of Southern France. To present her collection, she gathered A-list friends like Lionel Messi’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and influencer Alix Earle, along with the ever-chic Victoria Beckham.

©GettyImages



Isabela Rangel Grutman, Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham attend the “Le Chouchou” Jacquemus‘ Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles on June 26, 2023 in Versailles, France.

Grutman’s circle of friends extends to some of the most well-known celebrities in the world. She is known to hang out with Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber. She counts Pharrell Williams and Nick Jonas as pals, indicating her seamless integration into the entertainment and fashion industries.

Isabela Grutman’s personal life is equally enchanting. In 2016, she tied the knot with David Grutman, the Miami-based hospitality mogul, and the two are proud parents to two beautiful daughters.

Isabela’s meteoric rise in the fashion world, her multifaceted professional endeavors, and her dedication to philanthropy make her an authentic influencer and a source of inspiration for many.