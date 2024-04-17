David Beckham celebrates Victoria’s birthday with adorable throwback

David Beckham is sharing a throwback to commemorate Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday. The photos, shared on his Instagram stories, show the couple a couple of decades ago, holding each other close and looking happy alongside each other.

David’s Instagram story

David’s Instagram post shows him and Victoria holding on to two adorable puppies. The photo appears to have been taken over two decades ago, appearing as if they were at the start of their romantic relationship. He added a sticker that reads “Happy birthday,” with a birthday cake with some candles on it.

David’s second photo shows him and Victoria dressed in white, likely taken during the day of their wedding. “50 never looked so good,” he wrote in the post. “I love you so much.”

David and Victoria Beckham

Victoria is celebrated by her family

Over the course of the day, Victoria has received multiple birthday celebrations from children, including Romeo and Brooklyn. “Happy birthday mum, thank you for everything, hope you have the best day, love you,” wrote Romeo in an Instagram caption that shows the two hugging and smiling at the camera.

Brooklyn shared a similar message, sharing an old photo of his mother and himself where he’s seen as a baby and she’s holding on to him. “Happy birthday mum xx I love you so much x hope you have the most amazing day,” he captioned the post.