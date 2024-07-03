David Beckham shows off strong biceps in family vacation with Victoria Beckham

The Beckhams are on vacation. David and Victoria Beckham are spending some quality time with their son Romeo in the Mediterranean. The celebrity family was all smiles aboard a luxury yacht in Cerdeña, enjoying the warm weather and swimming in the ocean.

Victoria was spotted working on her tan while David was happy to take a dip. The athlete showed off his incredible physique and his extensive collection of tattoos.

© Grosby Group The happy couple, who are constantly showing their love for each other, were seen having a casual conversation while aboard the yacht. Victoria wore a blue swimsuit, while David was seen wearing green shorts.

© Grosby Group The sportsman was photographed after taking a swim in the ocean, showing off his toned abs and arm tattoos. Meanwhile, his son Romeo was spotted having fun on a jet ski.

© Grosby Group Romeo also took to social media to document his fun time on vacation, revealing that he got a sunburn. "Burnt my baldy head here," he wrote on Instagram Stories sharing a photo on the yacht while sipping on wine.

