Lauren Sanchez wows in black at Dolce & Gabbana's fashion show in Italy

Lauren Sanchez has been staying busy while vacationing in Sardinia. This past Tuesday, she took a break from relaxing on the stunning Italian island to attend the Dolce and Gabbana fashion show, where she wore a stunning black gown and shared some moments on her social media.

Sanchez wore a sheer strapless black dress that she paired with matching underwear, resulting in a bold and sexy look. She styled her hair loose and wavy and paired the look with minimal jewelry, opting for long silver earrings that gave the outfit an even more elegant vibe. She attended the event alongside October Gonzalez, the wife of Tony Gonzalez, Sanchez's previous husband. The two shared a photo together, looking stunning and posing for the camera.

"Beautiful night at Alta Moda," wrote Gonzalez. She also revealed that Nikko, Sanchez and Tony Gonzalez's son, would be one of Dolce and Gabbana's models that evening." Can’t wait to see our Nikko walk in the show tonight!"

In her Instagram stories, Sanchez shared a different angle of her dress, sharing how much she loved being invited to the fashion show. The photo is in black and white, and she wrote, "Thank you Dolce & Gabbana for the most magical evening."

© @laurenwsanchez Lauren Sanchez's Instagram stories

Sanchez's fun trip with the Kardashians in Greece

Late last month, Sanchez was spotted enjoying herself in Greece alongside her close friend Kim Kardashian. Sanchez and her fiance Jeff Bezos were spotted spending time with Kardashian, with the three riding some jet skis as they took a break from the couple's yacht.

Insiders revealed that Sanchez and Bezos love spending time on their yacht, opting to travel whenever they have free time. “Lauren has been seen flying a helicopter on and off their support boat, where they keep all their toys . . . helicopters, speed boats, and other water toys," said an insider to Page Six.