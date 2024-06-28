Lauren Sanchez and Kim Kardashian wear metallic bikinis while jet skiing in Greece

© Grosby Group

Lauren Sanchez and Kim Kardashian are known to be great friends. The media personality and the reality star have solidified their friendship in recent years, with Lauren even attending Kim's birthday with her inner circle, and now with Kim joining her on vacation with her husband Jeff Bezos.

The pair were photographed in Greece having a fun time together with some of their friends. Kim and Lauren can be seen enjoying the warm weather while jet skiing. Lauren wore a gold bikini, while Kim wore a silver top and gray shorts.

Kim took a moment to take some selfies while on the jet ski, while Lauren and Jeff rode separately. The group spent the day on Jeff's luxury yacht, having a nice moment together, working on their tan, and having dinner. It seems Lauren and Jeff's favorite place to vacation continues to be Greece, as they have been spotted multiple times in the same area aboard the yacht.

“Lauren has been seen flying a helicopter on and off their support boat, where they keep all their toys . . . helicopters, speed boats, and other water toys," an insider said to Page Six, adding that they were living on their "super big boat."

Kim and Lauren became fast friends and even shared designer clothes. Just last year the pair made headlines for competing for a Balenciaga dress, which was auctioned at the time. “You wear it once, I’ll wear it once. It’ll be so cute!” Kim said after the two friends decided to share it instead of competing.