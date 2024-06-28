Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos vacation alongside her ex-Tony Gonzalez and his wife

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos continue to prove that you could be friends with your exes. The Emmy award-winning journalist and billionaire are making the most of summer vacationing in Greece. They were not alone, spending a day aboard a boat with her ex-boyfriend, Tony Gonzalez, and his wife, October.

The group of friends were all smiles as they set sail

Lauren and Tony share one child, Nikko, together. They reportedly split shortly after his birth in 2001. The former NFL player married his current wife, October, in July 2007. Now, they've been the perfect example of a modern family celebrating important milestones, and making memories. The group was recently together to celebrate Nikko's graduation from college.

© Grosby Group Lauren Sanchez and Tony Gonzalez's wife October

During their sun-soaked getaway, the quartet was seen walking together and aboard a small boat. The 54-year-old helicopter pilot wore Daisy Duke shorts, a black bodysuit, and aviator shades. She walked with October, who wore a figure-hugging, sporty black outfit.

© Grosby Group Jeff and Tony have become an unlikely duo

Meanwhile, the 60-year-old tech mogul sported a relaxed ensemble of a black T-shirt, red shorts, a ball cap, and sneakers. The former athlete wore an all-blue athletic outfit for their fun in the sun.

It's been a family and friends affair for the couple in Greece. They first met up with Bezos' son at a restaurant on Hydra Island.

Bezos and Sanchez have been island hopping on his luxury 127m mega yacht Koru, and there are still plenty of days left of summer. While it's fun watching their lavish vacations, fans are eager to know when we will see them walk down the aisle.

© GettyImages

They've been engaged for over a year, with the Amazon founder proposing in May 2023 when they were aboard his $500 million yacht. The couple has not revealed their wedding date, but they have had engagement parties surrounded by close friends.

In November 2023, Sanchez told Vogue the details were still up in the air. "We’re still thinking about the wedding," Sánchez told the outlet. "What it’s going to be. Is it going to be big? Is it going to be overseas? We don’t know yet. We’ve only been engaged five months!"