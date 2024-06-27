Bill Gates' daughter Phoebe is dating Sir Paul McCartney's grandson

It's always exciting when celebrity kids link up. If they start dating, it adds a whole other layer of hullaballoo. There are very famous names in pop culture, and Bill Gates and Sir Paul McCartney are two of them. Now, their bloodlines are dating! Bill and Melinda Gates' daughter Phoebe and the singer's grandson Arthur Donald have found love.

There has been speculation that the youngsters were dating based on social media posts and a red-carpet appearance, but Phoebe would not comment on their relationship when Bustle asked about it in March 2024. But following her graduation from Stanford University on June 15, she shared a gallery of photos with NYLON on Instagram, where Donald carried her barefoot and posed for a sweet embrace.

Phoebe completed her Bachelor of Science in human biology in just three years. In the photo essay published with Nylon, she confirmed he was her man, writing, "My boyfriend, Arthur, giving me a lift post-ceremony." In another snap, she wrote, "With Arthur, he cleans up nicely." It's unclear how long the couple has been dating, but Phoebe and he visited France in October 2023.

Who is Arthur Donald?

Donald is the eldest grandson of Paul and his ex-wife, Linda McCartney. Their daughter Mary McCartney and her ex-husband, Alistair Donald, welcomed him into the world in England on April 3, 1999.

There isn't much information about Donald, but PEOPLE reports he attended University College School in north London before heading to the United States to study history at Yale University. He has a private Instagram account, where he only has 681 followers.

As noted by the outlet, it's not the first time Phoebe and the famous family have crossed paths. She has a friendship with his aunt, designer Stella McCartney. Her mom and the designer have been friends since she was a little girl. After begging her mom to meet her, she felt a connection. "I feel like because she’s been able to use the platform she had, because of who her dad is, and then she took that and instead of being like, ‘oh, people define me by this,’ she took it and she was like, ‘OK, I have this immense privilege, now I’m going to use it to leverage something,’ and what she chose to leverage is to launch a brand that is completely sustainable," Phoebe told Women's Wear Daily in 2022.

Arthur used to join Stella and his grandfather on the red carpet a few years ago, so they have a close relationship. Perhaps that's how the couple met?