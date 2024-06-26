Phoebe Gates praises her mom Melinda Gates after impressive achievement: 'I had to make it happen'

Phoebe Gates has reached an incredible milestone in her personal and professional life. The daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates graduated early from Stanford University, earning her Bachelor of Science degree in Human Biology, with the support of her parents and her inner circle.

The youngest daughter of the celebrity couple graduated on June 15, with Phoebe earning her degree in three years. However, her reason for graduating early also involved a sweet moment with her mom Melinda, who was set to be the commencement speaker for the 2024 graduating class.

© GettyImages Bill Gates's daughter, Phoebe Gates

Phoebe shared her thoughts about the special moment during a recent interview with Nylon. "I knew I had to make it happen if I could, because I wanted to watch my mother deliver this year's commencement speech as a graduate," she admitted, when talking about earning her degree early."Graduating early to watch her deliver this was a dream come true," she said to the publication, adding, "I can't think of a better ending!"

© ANGELA WEISS Melinda French Gates (L) and her daughter Phoebe Gates

Apart from the support of her mom, her dad and her boyfriend Arthur were also present at the ceremony and the family celebration."It's the end of one chapter, and beginning of another, and it was such a privilege to have this time with our family and friends to celebrate this," she said.

Following the graduation, Phoebe shared some sweet words about her mom."She's such an inspiration, and I am so thankful for all of her care and support!" Phoebe said. Dad delivered some laughs… he saved the dance moves. So grateful to have my parents by my side on this day," she concluded.