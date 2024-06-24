Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's kids Fin and Sam have fun at the skatepark

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's kids, Fin and Samuel, stopped by their local skate park earlier this week. The two were seen having a good time together, with Fin practicing some tricks and Sam cheering on from the sidelines.

© GrosbyGroup Fin Affleck at the skate park

Photos show Fin with a man on the skatepark, who appears to be offering suggestions on their skating. Fin has a green skateboard and is wearing some beige camo shorts, a green t-shirt, and a blue and red sweater on top. They're wearing protective headwear and knee pads, and have on some skating shoes.

Samuel was photographed on the sidelines, cheering on for his sibling and wearing a grey outfit made out of a sweater and sweatpants. The two were later photographed getting inside their cars, with Fin showing their skateboard and Samuel providing a fuller look for his outfit.

Footage showed Fin practicing various tricks, including some ollies and riding along the skate ramp.

© GrosbyGroup Fin and Samuel Affleck

Ben Affleck's feelings when being on the spotlight

Ben Affleck has discussed his feelings regarding the media and the public's attention. In an appearance on Kevin Hart's series "Hart to Heart," Affleck opened up about feeling "shy," something that clashes with his career and public life. "I also don't like a lot of attention," Affleck said. "This is why people see me and think, 'Well, this dude is always mad…' Because someone always has their camera in my face."

Affleck shared that his relationship with Jennifer Lopez highlights the difference between people's reactions to his work and her career. "We went somewhere with [Jennifer]—I can't remember because she's so famous, and she creates this—people love her. And she really represents something important to people," he said. Affleck revealed that in one instance, their family was walking through Times Square, which prompted a wild reaction from people. "We get out with her, all the kids, through Times Square, and the s--- was like f---in' bananas. I was like, 'Oh my God.'"