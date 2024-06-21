Ben Affleck admits feeling uncomfortable with the constant attention while out with Jennifer Lopez

In a candid and revealing interview, Ben Affleck opened up about his preference for staying out of the limelight. During the season 4 premiere of Kevin Hart's show, "Hart to Heart," Affleck, 51, shared insights into his life in the spotlight, especially how it compares to the public's reaction to his wife, Jennifer Lopez.

Hart, 44, started the conversation by asking Affleck if he preferred working in front of or behind the camera. Affleck, known for his versatility in the film industry, quickly identified himself as a "director," but admitted that he's "a little bit shy."

© Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez leave at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy.

"I also don't like a lot of attention," Affleck elaborated. "This is why people see me and think, 'Well, this dude is always mad…' Because someone always has their camera in my face."

Affleck's discomfort with constant attention contrasts with his wife's ease in the public eye. The celebrated actor and director acknowledged that he doesn't mind being photographed at events like club outings or premieres, but when it comes to his children, it's a different story. Affleck shares Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. He is also a stepfather to Lopez's 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, from her marriage to Marc Anthony.

© Pierre Suu/GC Images Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen at the Louvre Museum on July 26, 2022 in Paris, France.

Reflecting on an incident highlighting their differing levels of fame, Affleck recounted an episode where the family was swarmed by fans in Times Square. "We went somewhere with [Jennifer]—I can't remember because she's so famous, and she creates this—people love her. And she really represents something important to people," he explained.

When comparing their fan interactions, Affleck noted, "[To me,] people are like, 'Hey, I like your movie,' and then they're like, 'AHHHH! J-LO!'" This difference was humorously illustrated when he shared an anecdote about their family of seven walking through Times Square. Affleck described the chaos when they ventured out of their car: "We get out with her, all the kids, through Times Square, and the s--- was like f---in' bananas. I was like, 'Oh my God.'"

Navigating through such frenzied public scenes is challenging for Affleck, who prefers a more reserved lifestyle. Despite the hectic nature of these experiences, he manages to maintain his composure, even joking with Hart about putting on his "b*tch face" to cope with the attention.

© Pierre Suu/GC Images Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen strolling near the Louvre Museum on July 24, 2022 in Paris, France.

This interview provides a rare glimpse into Affleck's life right on the heels of divorce rumors between him and JLo. Recently, HOLA! USA reported that Jennifer Garner feels blindsided and concerned for her children's well-being due to Lopez's fame.

A source close to Garner revealed to Fox News Digital that she was caught off guard by the intense media scrutiny that followed Affleck and Lopez's renewed romance and subsequent marriage. "Jennifer Garner felt blindsided by Ben's relationship with JLo," the source shared. "She doesn't like her kids in the public eye so much, and that's been hard for her." Another source added, "She doesn't like the constant attention around her kids because of Jennifer Lopez's fame."

The paparazzi's constant presence and the public's insatiable curiosity about Lopez and Affleck's blended family have only exacerbated Garner's discomfort. Unlike Lopez, Garner has maintained a more private life post-divorce, focusing on her acting career and various philanthropic efforts while shielding her children from the limelight as much as possible.