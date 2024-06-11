Matt Damon is reportedly giving support to Ben Affleck amid Jennifer Lopez divorce rumors

Ben Affleck seems to be seeking support from his longtime friend and collaborator Matt Damon, amid rumors about struggles in his marriage with Jennifer Lopez. The Hollywood star has kept his personal life private amid the divorce speculation, which has yet to stop, as it was recently revealed that the couple is selling their Los Angeles mansion.

A close source to the pair revealed to Entertainment Tonight that the two stars “have been living separate lives but have not officially separated yet,” adding that they are “just doing their own thing.” The insider also said that they have been looking for support in their inner circle of friends and family.

“Ben is sad about it all but focused on his work, being a great dad, and co-parenting well with Jennifer Garner,” the insider said to the publication. “He has been leaning on Matt Damon and his close circle of guy friends. Matt is always in Ben’s corner and is supportive of him.”

This would be no surprise as Ben has been open about his friendship with Matt since their career in Hollywood first started. Apart from their four decades of friendship, the two stars also share their own production company; Artists Equity with RedBird Capital Partners, in which Ben is the Chief Executive Officer and Matt is the Chief Content Officer.

Matt was spotted at Ben’s wedding ceremony with Jennifer at his property in Georgia, attending with his wife Luciana Barroso and showing his support for his marriage with the singer. And while Ben and JLo have yet to comment on the rumors, it would be possible that Ben would seek support from his best friend, Matt.