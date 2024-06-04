Jennifer Lopez feels ‘relieved’ after canceling her tour: ‘She needs to take care of herself’

Jennifer Lopez has decided to step back from the limelight, prioritizing her well-being and family over her career. The multi-talented singer and actress, known for her tireless work ethic and high-energy performances, has canceled her highly anticipated This Is Me... Live tour, which has left her fans disappointed but understanding.

A source close to Lopez shared with PEOPLE that the star is “devastated” by the need to call off her summer concert tour but recognizes that this time is crucial for her and her loved ones. “Life is a lot right now. As sad as she was to cancel the tour, she’s also relieved. She needs to take care of herself,” the source explained.

While challenging, her team strongly supported the decision. “The decision was something that her team encouraged,” the source added. “Everyone is supportive of her focusing on family right now.”

The This Is Me... Live tour was set to be a spectacular event, celebrating her latest album and impressive career with a greatest hits concert. Scheduled to start on June 26 in Orlando, Florida, the tour would have included stops in major cities like Austin, Dallas, Las Vegas, Miami, Toronto, New York City, and Boston. It was poised to be her first tour since the 2019 It’s My Party Tour, marking a significant return to the stage for Lopez.

However, on May 31, Live Nation announced the cancellation, stating that Lopez, 54, is “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.” This period of recalibration is seen as essential for the star, who has consistently balanced a demanding career with her responsibilities as a mother and a public figure.

Lopez recently enjoyed a casual day with her daughter, at a vintage flea market. This public appearance comes shortly after Lopez made headlines for canceling her tour and amid split rumors. Despite the persistent breakup rumors, Lopez appears to channel her energy into her work, maintaining a rigorous schedule filled with rehearsals and promotional activities.