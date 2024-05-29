Jennifer Lopez maintains a busy schedule amid split rumors about her and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez keeps her professional commitments in high gear, even as speculation continues to swirl about her relationship with Ben Affleck. Despite the persistent rumors, Lopez appears to channel her energy into her work, maintaining a rigorous schedule filled with rehearsals and promotional activities.

“They’re still living separately,” a source close to Lopez tells PEOPLE. “She’s back in L.A. for tour rehearsals. She seems okay. She’s very focused on work.” This insight sheds light on Lopez’s current priorities, emphasizing her dedication to her career amidst the ongoing media scrutiny.

The couple, a focal point of public fascination, reportedly spent Mother’s Day apart, further fueling the rumors about their relationship status. Living under different roofs in Los Angeles, Lopez and Affleck continue navigating their professional lives while managing their dynamics privately.

Jennifer Lopez is thriving professionally despite her personal challenges

Lopez, 54, has recently celebrated significant professional milestones. Her latest film, “Atlas,” debuted over Memorial Day weekend, soaring to the No. 1 spot on Netflix in 55 countries. According to the streaming service, the sci-fi movie attracted an impressive 28.2 million views, showcasing Lopez’s enduring appeal and star power.

Beyond her success on the screen, Jennifer Lopez is also preparing to embark on a highly anticipated North American summer tour. The tour, which kicks off in Orlando on June 26, promises a series of electrifying performances that highlight her multifaceted talent as an entertainer. This tour, filled with anticipation and excitement, adds to her already bustling schedule, reflecting her unwavering commitment to her craft.

Despite the personal challenges and the relentless public interest in her relationship with Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s professional life continues to thrive. Her ability to maintain focus and deliver standout performances underlines her resilience and dedication, serving as an inspiration to us all.