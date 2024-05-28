Ben Affleck attends his daughter’s high school graduation alone

Ben Affleck is supporting his daugther, Violet. Recently, he was photographed attending her high school graduation. He was spotted attending her graduation party alone, prompting more speculation regarding the state of his marriage to Jennifer Lopez.

Ben Affleck at Violet’s graduation

Violet’s graduation party was hosted over Memorial Day weekend, with photographers capturing Affleck as he made his way to the party, walking in between various parked cars. For the occasion, he paired some jeans with a white button-up, a beige jacket, and some black boots.

Jennifer Garner, Violet’s mother, also shared updates of her daughter’s special day, sharing photos and videos of herself on social media looking excited and crying. “Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate,” she wrote in a slideshow of photos that showed her crying.

Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship

Over the past month, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship has been a heavily discussed topic by the media. The two have made few public appearances together, with Lopez attending the Met Gala and the premiere of her film “Atlas” by herself.

Various news outlets report that the marriage is on the rocks, although the two have yet to confirm or deny anything. “If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would,” said an insider to Page Six. “He feels like the last two years was just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work.”