Ben Affleck seen with his three kids amid rumors about his marriage to Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck, known for his role in The Flash, was recently spotted on a family outing in Santa Monica, California, amidst rumors about his marriage to Jennifer Lopez. The 51-year-old actor was seen enjoying a relaxed day at a restaurant with his three children from his previous relationship with Jennifer Garner: Violet Anne, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.

Ben and his kids were photographed bonding, playing cards, and sharing smiles just a few days after JLo was publicly questioned about their relationship during her visit to Mexico City to promote her new film.

Ben Affleck and his three children (from left to right) Fin, Samuel and Violet

In the photos, Fin is seen with pink-dyed hair, wearing shorts, sneakers, and a navy blue sweatshirt. Samuel is dressed in plaid pants and a graphic t-shirt, while the eldest, Violet Anne, sports a pleated mini skirt and a butterfly-printed sweater. Ben himself looked casual in jeans, a gray t-shirt, and a checkered shirt. The four of them looked relaxed as they headed to a restaurant, enjoying drinks while sharing anecdotes and laughter.

Ben Affleck seen playing cards in Santa Mónica with his kids

Ben’s outing with his kids comes just days after the eldest, Violet Anne, graduated from high school. Jennifer Garner, the children’s mother, shared emotional images on her Instagram profile, proudly announcing her daughter’s milestone. “Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate. 🎓 (bless our hearts 🥺♥️🤣),” read the message. In the photos she posted, the actress is seen teary-eyed, moved by her eldest daughter’s achievement, who will soon be heading off to college.

Jennifer Garner, moved to tears by her daughter’s graduation

Despite Ben and Jennifer Garner ending their relationship in 2018, the actors maintain a friendly relationship for the sake of their three children. Just a few days ago, on May 18, the star of 13 Going on 30 was spotted visiting Ben at the house he reportedly rented for $100,000 a month, according to the Daily Mail. Paparazzi photographed her arriving at the Brentwood residence by car, using the intercom without getting out of the vehicle, dressed casually and wearing dark glasses. Jennifer Garner’s visits come while reports circulate that Ben might be going through a difficult time in his marriage with Jennifer Lopez, who is only months away from celebrating their second wedding anniversary.

While both Affleck and Lopez have stayed silent about these rumors, they have occasionally been seen wearing their wedding rings, confusing their followers about the state of their relationship.