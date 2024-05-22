Jennifer Garner and Fin were captured shopping toys for their pets in Santa Monica

Jennifer Garner and her middle child, Fin (formerly known as Seraphina Affleck), were spotted enjoying a casual outing to a local pet store. The duo were seen picking up various pet supplies, including a tennis ball blaster, indicating a fun-filled playtime ahead for their beloved pets.
Fin, showcasing their unique style, rocked a head of vibrant pink hair paired with blue trousers, a graphic T-shirt, and a pair of trendy sneakers. Jennifer Garner, known for her down-to-earth demeanor, opted for a relaxed look with jeans, black shades, and a gray T-shirt, effortlessly blending in with the laid-back California vibe.
This outing comes amidst news of Garner’s ex-husband, Ben Affleck, renting a mansion in Brentwood, just a few streets away from Garner’s home. The proximity of their residences highlights the co-parenting commitment both stars have maintained for the well-being of their three children: Violet, Fin, and Samuel. This arrangement allows the children to have both parents close by, fostering a sense of stability and continuity in their lives.
Despite their high-profile divorce, Garner and Affleck have consistently demonstrated a unified front regarding their children. Their efforts to maintain a cordial relationship and live in close quarters underscore their dedication to co-parenting.
Jennifer Garner, a beloved actress and dedicated mother, is often seen around town engaged in everyday activities with her children. She embodies a hands-on parenting style. Whether trips to the pet store, school runs, or casual family outings, Garner prioritizes her children’s happiness and normalcy.
During a memorial service held for William Garner, the father of Jennifer, 15-year-old child Seraphina Rose Affleck, spoke publicly for the first time using their new name and they/them pronouns. The emotional event occurred at Christ Church United Methodist in Charleston, West Virginia, on April 6th.
Clad in a solemn black suit and tie, Fin appeared composed as they addressed the congregation. Their hair styled in a buzzcut, Fin exuded a quiet strength that resonated throughout the church. This public acknowledgment of their identity marks a milestone in Fin’s journey.
In front of those present and the thousands watching the service via live stream on Facebook, Fin introduced themselves, saying, “Hello, my name is Fin Affleck.”