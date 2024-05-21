Jennifer Garner burst into tears celebrating daughter’s new chapter

Jennifer Garner is experiencing a wave of bittersweet emotions as her daughter, Violet, 18, recently graduated from high school. While the milestone is a moment of immense pride, it has also brought a touch of melancholy to the actress’s heart.

On May 20, the star known for her iconic role in “13 Going on 30” shared her feelings with her Instagram followers. “Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate,” she added, “bless our hearts.” The post resonated with many parents who have faced similar transitions.

The accompanying photos conveyed the depth of her emotions. One poignant image showed Garner amidst a crowd, clapping for the graduates with tears streaming down her face. Another shot captured her wiping away tears on the outdoor campus.

However, the 52-year-old actress almost missed this crucial moment. Garner shared a video from an airplane, expressing her anxiety and determination to make it to the ceremony. “How are we going to make it? What are we going to do?” she exclaimed.

©Jennifer Garner



Jennifer Garner burst into tears celebrating daughter’s graduation

Garner’s journey through motherhood has always been in the public eye, as she shares three children with her ex-husband, actor Ben Affleck. In addition to Violet, they are parents to Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12. Despite their separation, Garner and Affleck have maintained a cooperative co-parenting relationship, prioritizing their children’s well-being.

Ben Affleck has been a great source of support for Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck has been a much-needed support system for Jennifer Garner over the past month. Garner recently lost her father, William, who was 85 years old. According to Entertainment Tonight, a source informed “he has been checking in on her and making sure she knows he is there for her since her dad’s passing. It was the kids‘ grandfather and Ben and him always got along,” said an insider. “He considered him family and always will.”

The source claims Affleck has been involved with Garner and her family over the past month, being there for them in any way he can.