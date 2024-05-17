Melania and Donald Trump are proud parents at son Barron’s graduation

Barron Trump is a high school graduate! Former President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s 18-year-old son graduated from Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach on Friday, May 17.

©Grosby Group



The former president and first lady attended their son Barron’s high school graduation

The former first couple looked like any other proud mom and dad at the graduation ceremony, where they were joined by Melania’s father, Viktor Knavs. Barron was photographed walking on stage, collecting his diploma, while his parents sat in the stands with other attendees.

©Grosby Group



Donald Trump’s youngest child graduated from Oxbridge Academy on May 17

Melania was dressed in a navy Dior jacket, a white Michael Kors skirt and a Gucci hat for her son’s big day, according to the X account FLOTUS Report. Per The Palm Beach Post, Barron had been attending Oxbridge Academy since moving to Palm Beach after his dad left the White House. It is described as a “premier, independent, co-educational college-preparatory school.”

During an interview with Talk Radio 1210 WPHT Kayal and Company in May, Donald confirmed that Barron will be “going to college,” noting at the time that “a lot of these choices of colleges are changing because you see what’s going on in the last month.”

©Grosby Group



Melania and Donald’s son Barron was born in 2006

He also revealed that Barron has “really been a great student” and “does like politics.” The former president said, “It’s sort of funny. He’ll tell me sometimes, ‘Dad, this is what you have to do.’”

A source previously told PEOPLE that Melania “will keep her hand on Barron’s future just as much going forward as she has throughout his early and current school years,” adding, “He is her world. She is proud of him, and she is the primary decision maker on Barron and his future.”