Melania Trump spotted in chic ensemble in NYC: Leaving Trump Tower with son Barron

Melania Trump has been seen for the first time since her husband Donald Trump’s conviction. The former first wife was photographed outside Trump Tower in New York City wearing a stylish jumpsuit, accompanied by her son Barron Trump, who looked elegant in a navy blue suit.

Melania wore an all-brown ensemble, paired with matching flats, dark sunglasses, no jewelry, and a brown ostrich Hermès Kelly bag. Meanwhile, Barron paired the suit with black loafers and joined his mom, as they both exited Trump Tower with multiple Louis Vuitton bags.

The pair are reportedly heading to Bedminster, New Jersey, where they own a property, seemingly staying away from the media attention in New York City. Melania has stayed away from the public eye in recent days, and has been focusing on spending time with her son, following the death of her mom.

She also proved to be a proud mom last month, as she was all smiles last month attending the high school graduation of Barron, next to her husband. Melania was photographed cheering and clapping after the graduation ended, and showing her excitement when he received his diploma.

More about Barron Trump’s graduation:

Barron’s high school graduation ceremony was hosted in West Palm Beach, Florida. He’s a graduate of Oxbridge Academy, where he’d attended since they left the White House. The academy is described as a “premier, independent, co-educational college-preparatory school” on its website. His parents were accompanied by his grandfather, Viktor Knavs, who also seemed excited and emotional over his grandson’s ceremony.