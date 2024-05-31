Ivanka Trump breaks silence after dad Donald Trump’s verdict: See her moving post

Ivanka Trump is showing her love for her dad. Hours after a New York jury found ﻿former President Donald Trump guilty in the “hush money” trial, his eldest daughter﻿ took to her Instagram Story to share a heartfelt message for her father.

“I love you dad ❤️,”﻿ the Women Who Work author simply wrote on a throwback photo of herself and her dad. The sweet image shows the 45th President of the United States holding Ivanka as a child.

©Instagram/Ivanka Trump





The businesswoman was an advisor to her father during his time as president. While her dad is running for office again, Ivanka has previously said that she﻿ does not plan on being “involved in politics.”

“I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family,” the mom of three told Fox News Digital in 2022. “I do not plan to be involved in politics.

“While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena,” Ivanka added. “I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and will always be proud of many of our administration’s accomplishments.”