Ivanka Trump shares sweet exchange between her daughter and Adele in Las Vegas

Ivanka Trump gave her daughter a memorable experience. Over the weekend, Ivanka shared various photos of herself, friends and her daughter Arabella attending one of Adele’s shows in her Las Vegas residency. The photos showed the group having a great time, including an exchange between Arabella and Adele.

©Ivanka Trump



Arabella and Adele

A video shared on Ivanka’s Instagram stories shows the moment when Adele approaches them to perform. She’s seen standing close to them, singing “When We Were Young,” while Arabella hands her a red rose. After, she turns towards her mother and smiles in shock and excitement.

Arabella, 12, wore a black and white polka dot dress and appeared to enjoy herself greatly over the course of the evening and the show.

Ivanka shared more photos of her evening, including various images with friends taken at the concert venue. She wore a purple and sparkling gown and styled her hair loose and wavy. The concert appears to have been hosted this past Sunday. “Best night seeing the amazing @Adele perform in Las Vegas,” she wrote in one of the stories she shared.

©Ivanka Trump



Ivanka Trump and friends

Ivanka and her family’s trip to Vegas

While Ivanka and Arabella enjoyed their Adele performance, it appears like the two were on a family trip. Ivanka also shared some photos of her sons, Theodore and Joseph, standing alongside Arabella as they smiled for the cameras under Las Vegas’ iconic sign.

The trip comes after a month of travels, where she and her husband Jared Kushner visited various stunning locations, filled with gorgeous natural landscapes. Some of these included Mexico and Utah, with her sharing various photos of their adventures.