Ivanka Trump is making the most out of her life in Miami. The former first daughter has been having fun with her fashion transformation, looking stylish and sophisticated and experimenting with her looks, after mastering conservative dressing during her time at The White House.

And while Ivanka has also been photographed in elegant suits, she also has been sporting stunning minidresses, crop tops, and knitted ensembles, changing up her look and even her hairstyle.