Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
The anticipation for the 73rd edition of Miss Universe is building as women from all corners of the globe prepare to vie for this year’s coveted crown. The iconic pageant is set to take place in November in Mexico, and countries are gradually unveiling the names of the contestants who will represent them in the grand ceremony.
As we eagerly await the crowning of the new queen, let’s take a closer look at the passionate and driven Latinas who are determined to bring home the title and proudly represent their respective countries on the world stage.
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!