The representative of the Valle department was crowned Miss Colombia after winning the competition among 30 candidates. Daniela Toloza, 30, has a degree in advertising and public relations and is a specialist in wardrobe and senior management.

Her physical transformation has caught the attention of fans of the pageant. “I suffered a great loss due to the violence in our country a few years ago; I lost my father and I turned to food when I was 10. I gained weight impressively and at 22 I had to make a life decision to be able to continue living and enjoying what I am living here today as Miss Universe Valle,” she commented in an interview with RCN.

At 22, she decided to change her life and underwent bariatric surgery that helped her lose weight. She is pursuing her dream and wants to take the crown home.