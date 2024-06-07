Will Sheynnis Palacios break a record as Miss Universe?

Sheynnis Palacios, the first Nicaraguan Miss Universe, is on her way to breaking a record. After the winners take home their crown, they spend the next year on an extensive tour around the world, representing the organization and promoting charitable causes as global ambassadors. Palacios’ has been on hers, and she has already added over a dozen stamps to her passport.



©GettyImages



Palacios vists Costa Rica

If Palacios keeps going at the rate she is, she may break a Miss Universe record. She has visited 19 countries as of today, per Metro. The list includes Indonesia, China, Thailand, Bolivia, Colombia, Costa Rica, Brazil, India, the Philippines and Mexico.

The record for the most trips during a Miss Universe reign goes back to 2008. It’s currently held by Venezuelan Dayana Mendoza who won in 2008. She visited 30 destinations as queen, according to Metro.

So the beauty queen, who recently showed off her style in Monaco, is just 12 countries away from breaking the record.



Palacios has almost three months to make it happen. The 73rd Miss Universe pageant is coming up fast on September 28, 2024, in Mexico City. This will be Mexico’s first time hosting the pageant since 2007.

The last place Palacios was in was Bolivia, where she visited CERNIQUEM, a treatment center that offers free treatment for children from low-income families.

She shared a touching video on Instagram visiting a young girl in a princess dress. Palacios crowned the little girl and gave her her sash in the heartwarming video. The rest of the clip showed Palacios touring the center and meeting more children getting treatment, giving them crowns.