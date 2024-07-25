Bianca Censori causes controversy in see-through ensemble during latest outing with Kanye West

Bianca Censori stepped out in another revealing ensemble in Los Angeles. The Australian architect was spending some quality time with her husband, Kanye West. The pair decided to go on a movie date but ended up leaving the screening early and exited the theater.

The 29-year-old Head of Architectural Design at Yeezy took it further this time, wearing a see-through top paired with sheer shorts. She paired the look with an off-white hat and strappy heels.

© Grosby Group Bianca caused controversy with her latest look, by wearing a see-through top.

Meanwhile, Kanye wore a black ensemble, which consisted of a black hoodie, matching sweatpants, and black sneakers. He also wore dark sunglasses and was photographed heading to his Cyber Truck with his wife.

© Grosby Group Bianca recently wore a similar look at the Chateau Marmont with the rapper.

The pair have been making headlines since news about their marriage in December 2022. Bianca continues to cause controversy with her looks, as she is known for wearing revealing outfits, fur coats, and "nude" dresses.

© Grosby Group Bianca has been photographed wearing revealing looks since she was first linked to Kanye.

It seems the celebrity couple have decided to stay in California for a while, as they were previously traveling around the world and were spotted going on business meetings and romantic dates in Japan, Italy, and Paris.

Bianca was also visiting her parents in Australia recently after reports of her having an estranged relationship with her dad, caused by her relationship with Kanye.