Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Bianca Censori causes controversy in see-through ensemble during latest outing with Kanye West
Digital Cover celebrities© Grosby Group

Bianca Censori causes controversy in see-through ensemble during latest outing with Kanye West

It seems the celebrity couple have decided to stay in California for a while

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
JULY 25, 2024 7:16 PM EDT

Bianca Censori stepped out in another revealing ensemble in Los Angeles. The Australian architect was spending some quality time with her husband, Kanye West. The pair decided to go on a movie date but ended up leaving the screening early and exited the theater.

The 29-year-old Head of Architectural Design at Yeezy took it further this time, wearing a see-through top paired with sheer shorts. She paired the look with an off-white hat and strappy heels. 

Bianca caused controversy with her latest look, by wearing a see-through top.© Grosby Group
Bianca caused controversy with her latest look, by wearing a see-through top.

Meanwhile, Kanye wore a black ensemble, which consisted of a black hoodie, matching sweatpants, and black sneakers. He also wore dark sunglasses and was photographed heading to his Cyber Truck with his wife.

Bianca recently wore a similar look at the Chateau Marmont with the rapper.© Grosby Group
Bianca recently wore a similar look at the Chateau Marmont with the rapper.

The pair have been making headlines since news about their marriage in December 2022. Bianca continues to cause controversy with her looks, as she is known for wearing revealing outfits, fur coats, and "nude" dresses.

Bianca has been wearing revealing looks since she was first linked to Kanye. © Grosby Group
Bianca has been photographed wearing revealing looks since she was first linked to Kanye.

It seems the celebrity couple have decided to stay in California for a while, as they were previously traveling around the world and were spotted going on business meetings and romantic dates in Japan, Italy, and Paris. 

Bianca was also visiting her parents in Australia recently after reports of her having an estranged relationship with her dad, caused by her relationship with Kanye.

Other Topics
READ MORE
LATEST NEWS