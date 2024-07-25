Paris Jackson shares dramatic before and after results of her cystic acne

Michael Jackson's daughter, Paris Jackson, loves to show candid and real sides of herself with her fans. The 26-year-old has been very open when it comes to her struggles with acne, and her skin has been looking very clear.

© Paris Jackson Paris Jackson found the right system for her acne

Taking to her Instagram reels, Paris, who has a new shoulder tattoo, shared the skincare routine working for her, with undeniable before and after results. She credited esthetician Shani Darden's help, who also created the skincare line she uses. The artist has been seeing Shani for six months. Without any makeup, her skin looked smooth of blemishes, except for a small one by her nose, because she was "about to get her period."

Paris had been posting her acne last year, sharing her journey with fans who can relate. She went on to share some tips, the first being the Triple Acid Signature Peel, followed by a neutralizing mask and a moisturizer to get rid of dead skin cells and "clear up congestion."

Paris Jackon's three tips

The three things she said made the biggest difference with her acne was the peel that helped clear everything up. An oil-free moisturizer helped keep everything clear, and the third thing is using water that isn't tap. She suggested buying a filter for your sink. "Using good water is what prevents the big cystic underground acne," she explained.

Water quality might sound surprising, but it makes sense. As noted by our sister brand HELLO! Tap or "hard water" can negatively affect skin. According to Dr Susan Massick from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, "Frequent and continuous use of hard water in the shower leads to dryness and disruption of the normal skin barrier function." She told GQ it can leave your skin and scalp feeling dry and often itchy or irritated. The minerals from the water can build up on the skin and worsen pre-existing skin conditions.