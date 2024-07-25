Jennifer Lopez says "happy days are here again" and shows off her incredible voice [WATCH]

Jennifer Lopez is showing off her incredible voice after her 55th birthday celebration. The singer seemed to be in good spirits, having fun with her closest friends and family members, including her vocal coach Steve Mackey, who shared a sweet moment with JLo.

The pair even took time to showcase Jennifer's voice with a cover of the hit song 'Happy Days Are Here Again' by Barbra Streisand, and 'Get Happy' by Judy Garland. Fans of the singer took to social media to praise JLo, as she has been working hard on her vocal skills, and has proven her talent with the latest video on Instagram.

“Happy days are here again / the skies above are clear again,” the Hollywood star sings while sitting on a couch alongside her vocal coach. JLo looked glamorous in a sheer dress with floral adornments. She paired the look with diamond jewelry and styled her hair in a ponytail.

© Getty Images

Online users also speculated about the lyrics of the song amid rumors of marriage struggles and divorce speculation from her husband Ben Affleck. However, the pair have yet to comment on their relationship and on the multiple reports that indicate that they are heading to a breakup.

“Here’s to a new and HAPPY year around the sun,” the singer wrote in the caption. "Sooooo beautiful happiest birthday Jennifer," one person wrote, while someone else commented, "happy days are here again, indeed. we love seeing you happy."