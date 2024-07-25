Ricky Martin reveals if he is dating someone new following romantic rumors

Ricky Martin is setting the record straight. The fan-favorite singer has been rumored to be giving love a second chance following the unexpected announcement of his split from Jwan Yosef. The pair have shown to be amicable and continue to co-parent, maintaining a cordial relationship despite the separation.

Amid his single status, the Puerto Rican singer has been said to be dating some famous names, but it seems he is focusing on his professional career and spending quality time with his kids. The latest report claimed that he is romantically linked with Nacho Palau, but it was Ricky who decided to put an end to speculations.

© GettyImages

It all started when the Spanish reporter José Manuel Parada explained to 'Y Ahora Sonsoles' that Nacho Palau had attended Ricky's concert in Spain, traveling from Chelva to La Coruña earlier this month. It was also said that the pair had been seen backstage having a sweet moment, insinuating that they could be more than friends.

© Europa Press Entertainment Nacho Palau in Valencia, Spain.

"They love each other a lot," the reporter declared. However, the pair have been longtime friends. The report was picked up by multiple outlets, stating that Ricky and Miguel Bosé's ex were involved in a new romantic relationship.

© GettyImages

The singer took to social media to put an end to the rumors after seeing a post about the news on 'En Casa con Telemundo,' and he decided to comment. "It couldn't be further from reality," he wrote, adding, "We can only laugh about it," referring to the romantic rumors.

Ricky continues his multiple concerts in Spain, and he admitted he is having a great time and has been "charmed" by the beauty of the country. He is also accompanied by his kids, Valentino and Matteo, who have been enjoying all his shows.