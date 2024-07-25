Jessica Alba embraces 'Brat Summer' with viral tikTok dance trend

The internet has a new dance queen, and her name is Jessica Alba. The 43-year-old mom of three has once again proved she's in the know about the latest trends, showing off her impressive dancing skills to Charli XCX's "Apple," which is part of the singer's new album, "Brat."

On July 24, Alba took to TikTok to join the viral dance trend that has taken the platform by storm. TikTok creator Kelley Heyer initially choreographed the trend.

In the video, Alba dons a teeny-tiny black bikini with an unbuttoned black oversized shirt, effortlessly nailing the dance moves. The ensemble highlights her timeless style and brings back memories of her iconic role in "Honey," where her dance moves first captivated audiences and inspired more than once, including Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco.

Alba's caption, "Heard it's a #brat summer," perfectly encapsulates the playful and vibrant energy of the dance trend.

The comments section of her TikTok was filled with praise, with many users raving about how she "ate" the dance. Alba's performance struck a chord with viewers, many of whom reminisced about her "Honey" days.

The "Apple" dance has been a massive hit this summer, attracting participation from many TikTok users, including celebrities. Charli XCX has shown appreciation for the dance, posting a TikTok alongside Troye Sivan and photographer Terrence O'Connor.

How did the 'Brat Summer' trend start

After the album was released, Gen Z dubbed it the "brat season," an aesthetic trend characterized by partying, cool-girl style, and lime green. This trend became popular on TikTok, with 41.2K posts under the hashtag #bratsummer. Despite the negative connotations of the word "brat," brat summer is all about embracing imperfections and chaos.

The brat summer trend has also become linked with Vice President Kamala Harris. After President Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential election, Charli XCX showed her support for Vice President Kamala Harris by complimenting her in a social media post.

The term went from music aesthetic to politics, with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow addressing the brat memes with Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar. "Last night, Charli XCX tweeted 'Kamala is brat,'" Maddow said. "To be totally honest with you, I'm not totally sure what that means."

The Kamala HQ campaign account on X, also adapted to the "brat" album cover art, and on Instagram, they shared a post inspired by the brat aesthetic.