Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Kylie Jenner and more

It’s been a wild week with celebrity news! From Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s baby news, to the death of Ivana Trump, the headlines have been busy. With the week coming to an end we have another round up of the best celebrity TikToks of the week.



1. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner gets her Cumbia Buena on with a video that hs over 6 million likes.


2. Mariah Carey

The queen of high notes shares this hilarious video starring her’s an Nick Cannon’s twins.



3. Lizzo

Lizzo wants people to rent her better flutes.

@lizzo

Happy Special Eve, yall 🥺

♬ original sound - lizzo

4. Beyonce

Queen Bey shares her first TikTok featuring her fans videos.

@beyonce

Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! - Love B —#RENAISSANCE#BREAKMYSOUL

♬ BREAK MY SOUL - Beyoncé


5. Jennifer Lopez

JLo’s most recent video has fans talking about how she’s aging backwards.


6. Bad Bunny

El Conejo Malo shares how is summer is going.

@badbunny

espero que estén teniendo un lindo verano y que disfruten lo que queda ❤️🌊✨🌴☀️🐚

♬ Otro Atardecer - Bad Bunny & The Marías

7. Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner shares her before and after hair and makeup on the set of The Last Thing He Told Me. 

@jennifergarner

My hair for work is such a @Virtue Labs-palooza, I had to share. #TheLastThingHeToldMe ♥️

♬ original sound - Jen Garner

8. Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas gets in his feels days before welcoming a second child with Sophia Turner.

@joejonas

In my Feels leave me alone 👋 ✌️ 😘

♬ Glimpse of Joe - There I Ruined It


9. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton shows fans how to be the main character.

@parishilton

You can be the Main Character wherever you are! ✨👸🏼✨🤭 #ThatsHot 🔥

♬ RABBIT HOLE - Qveen Herby

10. Alex Rodriguez

A-Rod shared a MLB throwback.

@arod13

21 years ago today I played a part in honoring my hero Cal Ripken Jr. #Throwback#WhereHasTheTimeGone @mlb

♬ original sound - AROD

