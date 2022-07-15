Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Kylie Jenner and more

It’s been a wild week with celebrity news! From Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s baby news, to the death of Ivana Trump, the headlines have been busy. With the week coming to an end we have another round up of the best celebrity TikToks of the week.
1. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner gets her Cumbia Buena on with a video that hs over 6 million likes.
2. Mariah Carey
The queen of high notes shares this hilarious video starring her’s an Nick Cannon’s twins.
@mariahcarey
#rocnroe#fashionweek#kidsoftiktok#nokidswereharmedinmakingthisvideo 😂 💖🤍♬ original sound - Mariah Carey
3. Lizzo
Lizzo wants people to rent her better flutes.
@lizzo
Happy Special Eve, yall 🥺♬ original sound - lizzo
4. Beyonce
Queen Bey shares her first TikTok featuring her fans videos.
@beyonce
Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! - Love B —#RENAISSANCE#BREAKMYSOUL♬ BREAK MY SOUL - Beyoncé
5. Jennifer Lopez
JLo’s most recent video has fans talking about how she’s aging backwards.
@jlo
Can’t touch this ✨#WeekendShoots#fyp#CantTouchThis @jlobeauty♬ CAN'T TOUCH THIS - BIA
‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp has apologized to Doja Cat for leaking private messages
WATCH: TikToker hilariously recreates Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman’s Balenciaga fashion show
6. Bad Bunny
El Conejo Malo shares how is summer is going.
@badbunny
espero que estén teniendo un lindo verano y que disfruten lo que queda ❤️🌊✨🌴☀️🐚♬ Otro Atardecer - Bad Bunny & The Marías
7. Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner shares her before and after hair and makeup on the set of The Last Thing He Told Me.
@jennifergarner
My hair for work is such a @Virtue Labs-palooza, I had to share. #TheLastThingHeToldMe ♥️♬ original sound - Jen Garner
8. Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas gets in his feels days before welcoming a second child with Sophia Turner.
@joejonas
In my Feels leave me alone 👋 ✌️ 😘♬ Glimpse of Joe - There I Ruined It
9. Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton shows fans how to be the main character.
@parishilton
You can be the Main Character wherever you are! ✨👸🏼✨🤭 #ThatsHot 🔥♬ RABBIT HOLE - Qveen Herby
10. Alex Rodriguez
A-Rod shared a MLB throwback.
@arod13
21 years ago today I played a part in honoring my hero Cal Ripken Jr. #Throwback#WhereHasTheTimeGone @mlb♬ original sound - AROD