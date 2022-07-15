Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Kylie Jenner and more

It’s been a wild week with celebrity news! From Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s baby news, to the death of Ivana Trump, the headlines have been busy. With the week coming to an end we have another round up of the best celebrity TikToks of the week.

1. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner gets her Cumbia Buena on with a video that hs over 6 million likes.

2. Mariah Carey

The queen of high notes shares this hilarious video starring her’s an Nick Cannon’s twins.

3. Lizzo

Lizzo wants people to rent her better flutes.

4. Beyonce

Queen Bey shares her first TikTok featuring her fans videos.